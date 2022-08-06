Monkeypox Cases Are Beginning To Plateau In The UK

(CTN News) – The UK has 2,859 confirmed and highly probable monkeypox cases as of 4 August.

In the current UK outbreak, monkeypox is primarily transmitted through interconnected sexual networks of gay, bisexual, or other men with sex with men (GBMSM). In the UK, the median age of confirmed cases was 37. 73% of those infected in England are London residents.

There have been a few cases of monkeypox confirmed in recent weeks, but there is not enough evidence to suggest sustained transmission outside of interconnected sexual networks. There have been 22 female cases and 99% of all cases are male in the UK.

A few cases without travel history have been detected prior to 6 May, predating the previous first-known report of monkeypox in the UK. Based on our understanding of the outbreak, this is not surprising.

Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said:

Although the outbreak has slowed, we cannot be complacent. Check yourself for monkeypox symptoms, such as rashes and blisters.

If you are concerned that you may have (MPX) symptoms, avoid social events, meetings with friends, and sexual contact. Stay at home and call 111 or your local sexual health service for advice.

Related CTN News: