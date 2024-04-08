Thailand’s PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has approved a cruise ship terminal project on Samui Island that will be able to accommodate up to 120 cruise ships annually and earn approximately eight billion baht in income.

He also directed the Transport Ministry to collaborate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Surat Thani provincial administration in developing a detailed project plan for submission to the cabinet this year.

Prime Minister Srettha paid a visit to Samui Island yesterday to evaluate the proposed terminal site and address the island’s significant issues, such as trash management, with business operators and local officials as part of a three-day inspection trip to Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

He stated that Koh Samui Island is one of ten Asian cruise ship destinations, but that many of them do not visit the island due to a lack of an adequate major terminal. This has sparked the proposal of constructing a terminal in Laem Hin Khom, Taling Ngam sub-district on the island.

The initiative, which is expected to cost 12 billion baht, will allow cruise ships to arrive and attract more high-spending tourists, according to the prime minister.

The facility would cover a total area of 47 rai, with 15 rai of land for service buildings and parking and a 32-rai offshore area for a three-story passenger house and a boat marina, he said. The facility would accommodate 180,000 people and 118 cruise ships per year. The projected income throughout the 30-year period is around 8.5 billion baht.

The proposal is now being reviewed by the Public-Private Partnership Policy Committee and is likely to be submitted to the cabinet for approval this year. Construction in Koh Samui would begin in 2029 and terminate by the end of 2032, he stated.

The Marine Department has hired consultants to perform a preliminary feasibility assessment on the design and location of the Samui cruise terminal.

Currently, Koh Samui provides a variety of cruise ship alternatives for touring Thailand’s beautiful islands. Many cruises depart from the island and travel to spectacular sites like as Ang Thong National Marine Park.

Visiting on Koh Samui

Koh Samui, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is a tropical paradise noted for its outstanding natural beauty, dynamic cultural attractions, and beautiful beaches. Let’s look at what makes this island such a popular tourist destination around the world.

Koh Samui is Thailand’s third-largest island and part of an archipelago of over 80 islands, including the famous Ang Thong National Marine Park.

The island’s topography is a mix of lush flora, crystal-clear waterways, and breathtaking views that are a feast for the eyes. From tumbling waterfalls to deep tropical woods, Koh Samui offers a diverse natural environment for visitors to discover.

One of Koh Samui’s biggest draws is its collection of gorgeous beaches, which cater to all types of travelers. Each beach has its own distinct charm, from the bustling sands of Chaweng Beach, which offers water sports and a dynamic nightlife, to the laid-back atmosphere of Lamai Beach, which is ideal for relaxation and sunsets.

Other notable beaches, such as Bophut Beach and Maenam Beach, provide calm surroundings and an insight into native life, making beach-hopping an essential pastime on Koh Samui island.