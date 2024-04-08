Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui
Advertisement

News

Southwest Airlines Engine Part Fell Off During Takeoff, FAA Reports

News

During A Solar Eclipse In 2024, Here Are Some Dos And Don'ts

News

Diplomatic Staff Leave Ecuador After Embassy Raid, Mexico Says

News Northern Thailand

Nine Northern Provinces in Thailand Shrouded in Toxic Haze

News News Asia

Military Junta Forces Surrender in Myawaddy, Myanmar

News Regional News

Drunken Brit Impales Himself Climbing Over Iron Fence in Pattaya

News Northern Thailand

Lung Cancer Deaths Surge in Northern Thailand Due to PM2.5 Haze

Crime News News Asia

Police Arrest 272 People Sharing Child Abuse Materials on Social Media

Business News

Big Tech and Independent Journalism Devastating the Mainstream Media

News

Donald Trump's Campaign Hopes To Raise A Record $43 Million In Florida

News

Apple Music Streaming Apps in Europe Can Link To Their Own Websites

News News Asia

US, Australia, Japan and the Philippines Join Forces Over South China Sea

Crime News

Police Take Down Illegal Gambling Sites With $1.3 Million in Circulation

Health News News Asia

Hong Kong Man Contracts Herpes Virus B After Monkey Bite

News

SPI Inflation Climbs 0.96 Pc w/w After Brief Respite

News

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Philadelphia To NYC In New Jersey

News

The Dollar Takes a Break Following US Jobs Data

News

Europe's Inflation Rate has Fallen Again. Rates Will Rise Up Because

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO! Austrian Tourist Attacks Taxi Driver in Phuket Over Cigarette

News

Thailand’s PM Green Lights 8 Billion Baht Cruise Ship Terminal on Koh Samui

Avatar of CTN News

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Cruise Ship Terminal Koh Samui Thailand

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has approved a cruise ship terminal project on Samui Island that will be able to accommodate up to 120 cruise ships annually and earn approximately eight billion baht in income.

He also directed the Transport Ministry to collaborate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Surat Thani provincial administration in developing a detailed project plan for submission to the cabinet this year.

Prime Minister Srettha paid a visit to Samui Island yesterday to evaluate the proposed terminal site and address the island’s significant issues, such as trash management, with business operators and local officials as part of a three-day inspection trip to Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

Cruise Ship Terminal Koh Samui

He stated that Koh Samui Island is one of ten Asian cruise ship destinations, but that many of them do not visit the island due to a lack of an adequate major terminal. This has sparked the proposal of constructing a terminal in Laem Hin Khom, Taling Ngam sub-district on the island.

The initiative, which is expected to cost 12 billion baht, will allow cruise ships to arrive and attract more high-spending tourists, according to the prime minister.

The facility would cover a total area of 47 rai, with 15 rai of land for service buildings and parking and a 32-rai offshore area for a three-story passenger house and a boat marina, he said. The facility would accommodate 180,000 people and 118 cruise ships per year. The projected income throughout the 30-year period is around 8.5 billion baht.

The proposal is now being reviewed by the Public-Private Partnership Policy Committee and is likely to be submitted to the cabinet for approval this year. Construction in Koh Samui would begin in 2029 and terminate by the end of 2032, he stated.

The Marine Department has hired consultants to perform a preliminary feasibility assessment on the design and location of the Samui cruise terminal.

Currently, Koh Samui provides a variety of cruise ship alternatives for touring Thailand’s beautiful islands. Many cruises depart from the island and travel to spectacular sites like as Ang Thong National Marine Park.

bangkok Airways, flights, passengers

Visiting on Koh Samui

Koh Samui, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is a tropical paradise noted for its outstanding natural beauty, dynamic cultural attractions, and beautiful beaches. Let’s look at what makes this island such a popular tourist destination around the world.

Koh Samui is Thailand’s third-largest island and part of an archipelago of over 80 islands, including the famous Ang Thong National Marine Park.

The island’s topography is a mix of lush flora, crystal-clear waterways, and breathtaking views that are a feast for the eyes. From tumbling waterfalls to deep tropical woods, Koh Samui offers a diverse natural environment for visitors to discover.

One of Koh Samui’s biggest draws is its collection of gorgeous beaches, which cater to all types of travelers. Each beach has its own distinct charm, from the bustling sands of Chaweng Beach, which offers water sports and a dynamic nightlife, to the laid-back atmosphere of Lamai Beach, which is ideal for relaxation and sunsets.

Other notable beaches, such as Bophut Beach and Maenam Beach, provide calm surroundings and an insight into native life, making beach-hopping an essential pastime on Koh Samui island.

Top 5 Finest Diving Places in Koh Samui

Top 5 Finest Diving Places in Koh Samui

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies