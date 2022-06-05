Fortnite Update 21.00 PATCH NOTES: Ballers, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, 3.58 map POI

This article focuses on what Epic Games has done for Fortnite. Epic Games has released an update, called Vibin, that coincides with the start of Chapter 3, Season 3, of Fortnite.

New updates are now available for Fortnite fans in time for the new season of the game. Before beginning to play Chapter 3, Season 3 of Fortnite, you will need to download and install the latest update 21.0.0 (or 3.58 for users of PlayStation). This new season of the popular video game Vibin adds several new features including Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins, the Baller vehicle, rideable beasts, lightsabers, and new locations to the game. Greasy Grove, Dusty Depot, Shark, and The Chair are included in this update, as well as a new version of Greasy Grove. The tree that you see there is the Zero Point Tree. The patch notes for update 21.0.0 can be found below. MUST READ: Fortnite’s Latest Live Event Featured Giant Mechs

Fortnite update 21.0.0 patch notes… New features: • Season 3 Battle Pass – includes Darth Vader, Evie, Adira, Malik and Indiana Jones. • New weapons – Hammer Assault Rifle – Two-Shot Shotgun – DMR • Ballers return • Bouncy Slurpshrooms • Runaway Boulder • Grapple Glove Toolbox • Reality Seed Pods Growing a Reality Sapling from a Reality Seed – which grows in the same place every time! Each time you weed a sapling, you’ll gain better loot, so keep doing this until the sapling bears mythic loot. Plant the seeds it leaves behind when it wilts away!