Fortnite Update 21.00 PATCH NOTES: Ballers, Darth Vader, Indiana Jones, 3.58 map POI

This article focuses on what Epic Games has done for Fortnite. Epic Games has released an update, called Vibin, that coincides with the start of Chapter 3, Season 3, of Fortnite.
New updates are now available for Fortnite fans in time for the new season of the game. Before beginning to play Chapter 3, Season 3 of Fortnite, you will need to download and install the latest update 21.0.0 (or 3.58 for users of PlayStation). This new season of the popular video game Vibin adds several new features including Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins, the Baller vehicle, rideable beasts, lightsabers, and new locations to the game. Greasy Grove, Dusty Depot, Shark, and The Chair are included in this update, as well as a new version of Greasy Grove. The tree that you see there is the Zero Point Tree. The patch notes for update 21.0.0 can be found below.
Fortnite update 21.0.0 patch notes…
New features:
• Season 3 Battle Pass – includes Darth Vader, Evie, Adira, Malik and Indiana Jones.
• New weapons
– Hammer Assault Rifle
– Two-Shot Shotgun
– DMR
• Ballers return
• Bouncy Slurpshrooms
• Runaway Boulder
• Grapple Glove Toolbox
• Reality Seed Pods
Growing a Reality Sapling from a Reality Seed – which grows in the same place every time!
Each time you weed a sapling, you’ll gain better loot, so keep doing this until the sapling bears mythic loot. Plant the seeds it leaves behind when it wilts away!
Fortnite Update 21.0.0 patch notes in full…
General Top Issues:
- Sometimes, traps are not placed right away
- If the player presses the “place” key or button in rapid succession, it may be difficult to place a trap.
- A compass on the HUD may not show enemy shots
- The player’s HUD does not display enemy shots marks in some cases
- Top Creative Issues:
- It is impossible to place prop movers and manipulators when they don’t overlap with props
- When prop movers and manipulators do not overlap props, they fail to place them.
- The “When Player Hit Transmit On” event is not triggered for Prop Mover
- We are aware that the prop mover is having a problem sending to the channel when first published.
- Machines for vending
- There is an issue that causes performance issues whenever a vending machine is used while you are playing a Creative Island game
Top issues for saving the world:
- Quest completion does not count destroyed beds
- Sleep on It from Blockbuster Questline and Destroy: Good Morning from Ventures are currently active questlines in which players are tasked with destroying beds. When a bed is destroyed, it is not counted as part of the quest
Issues with Switches and Mobile:
- The Android Store Selection option does not exist
- Players who have selected the Samsung store as their default store are missing the Android Store Selection toggle from the Account and Privacy settings.
- A controller cannot be used to exit the parental controls screen
- Entering the Parental Controls menu using a controller doesn’t display a controller exit prompt, and no input causes the menu to exit.