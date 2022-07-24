Powerball Winning Numbers For July 23, 2022: Jackpot $119 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 23, 2022 drawing has reached $119 Million, with a cash option of $69.2 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 23, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
39 – 41 – 54 – 59 – 62 and Powerball 12
Powerplay was 3x
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On July 20, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
10 – 20 – 23 – 49 – 65 and Powerball 22
Powerplay was 3x
As of July 22, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $101 Million USD as well.
Top Powerball Jackpots
-
$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
-
$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
-
$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
-
$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
-
$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
-
$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
-
$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin