Powerball Jackpot Reaches $119M For July 23 After No One Wins $101M

(CTN News) – As of July 23, the Powerball jackpot has reached $119 million after no one won the previous $101 million jackpot For Wednesday, July 20, 2022
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 23, 2022 drawing has reached $119 Million, with a cash option of $69.2 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For July 20, 2022
Here are the Powerball winning numbers For July 20, 2022:
10 – 20 – 23 – 49 – 65 and Powerball 22
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball Jackpot is Drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Top Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
