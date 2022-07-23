Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 21, 2022: Jackpot $660 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has Reached $660 Million, With a Cash Option of $388.0 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 21, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

14 – 40 – 60 – 64 – 66 and Megaball 16

Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers and game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions Previous winning numbers

Mega Millions Winning Numbers as mentioned earlier were drawn on July 19, 2022. The Mega Millions winning numbers were 2, 31, 37, 70, and The Mega Ball was 25.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

