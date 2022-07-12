Powerball Winning Numbers For July 11, 2022: Jackpot $56 Million

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s July 11, 2022 drawing has reached $56 Million, with a cash option of $31.8 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

