Mega Millions

Mega Millions Result For July 8, 2022: Jackpot $410 Million

By Arsi Mughal
Mega Millions Result For July 8, 2022 Jackpot $410 Million

Mega Millions Result –  Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions result & winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has Reached $410 Million, With a Cash Option of $230.9 Million, according to the Mega Millions website. 
One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.
Mega Millions Result & winning numbers for Tuesday, July 8, 2022

Are You having Luck Today?
Here are Mega Millions Result & winning numbers For today:
20 – 36 – 61 – 62 – 69 and Megaball 20
Megaplier was 3x
The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has a $410 Million Prize, With a Cash Option of $230.9 Million,

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

