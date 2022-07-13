What Is Powerball? What’s The Best Way To Win The Powerball Lottery?

(CTN News) – Is there anything you would like to know about Powerball? This guide will explain what it is, how to enter, how to increase your chances of winning, and more.
What Is the Powerball Lottery?
In the United States, Powerball is a multi-state lottery. In all but five US states and territories, including Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands, it is available.
There is a jackpot, which increases every time there is a drawing without a jackpot winner, as well as smaller cash prizes.
How Do You Play Powerball?
There are two drums in Powerball. There are 69 white balls in one drum and 26 red balls in the other drum. The Powerball is the only red ball that will be drawn.
Each ticket has five numbers, which will be drawn from the first drum with white balls, and one Powerball number. There will be a drawing for the winning Powerball number from the second drum with the red balls.
Alternatively, you can use Quick Pick, which draws your Powerball numbers at random for you.
How Many Balls Do You Need to Win a Powerball Prize?
The red Powerball is the only number you need to pick correctly to winning the Powerball prize.
A $2 purchase of the Powerball alone will award you a $4 prize, meaning that you have one in 26 chances of doubling your investment (there are 26 red balls to choose from).
You must match all five white balls in any order, as well as the red Powerball, to win the Powerball Jackpot.
Here are all the Powerball payouts:
Basic Powerball Payouts:
- 5 Correct White Balls and the Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot (starts at $40 million, has no upper limit)
- 5 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $1,000,000
- 4 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $50,000
- 4 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $100
- 3 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $100
- 3 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $7
- 2 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $7
- 1 Correct White Ball and the Powerball: $4
- No White Balls, Just the Powerball: $4
Payouts for Powerball With PowerPlay:
- 5 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: Jackpot
- 5 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $2,000,000
- 4 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $100,000–$500,000*
- 4 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $200–$1,000*
- 3 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $200–$1,000*
- 3 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $14–$70*
- 2 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $14–$70*
- 1 Correct White Ball and the Powerball: $8–$40*
- No White Balls, Just the Powerball: $8–$40*
*The exact payout will depend on whether a 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X multiplier was drawn at random. The 10X multiplier is available only when the jackpot is worth less than $150 million.
