Powerball Winning Numbers For December 30, 2023: Jackpot $760 Million

Published

2 days ago

on

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for the December 30, 2023, drawing has a $760 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $383.6 Million after The jackpot. The jackpot was just won on Oct. 11 when a lottery player in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot. The 2nd largest Powerball ever, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will occur at 10:59 pm Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 29. 2023: Jackpot $41 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For December 30, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

10 – 11 – 26 – 27 – 34 and Powerball 7

Powerplay was 4x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, December 30, Jackpot has a $760 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $383.6 Million, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $114 Million for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $56.6 million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On December 27, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

4 – 11 – 38 – 51 – 68 and Powerball 5

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Wednesday. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, December 25, Jackpot was a $700 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $352.3 Million, according to the Powerball website….

The jackpot won on Wednesday, July 19, when a lottery player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot – the third largest Powerball ever.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies