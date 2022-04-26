Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #60 Daily Song April 26, 2022

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 26, 2022, Tuesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/26/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #60 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million

Daily Heardle #60 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in June 2005 Hint 2 Song album is Hitch – Music From The Motion Picture Hint 3 Song Sing by Amerie Hint 4 Genre – R&B

Must Read: Splatoon 3 Gets Release Date: Find Out File Size, Price, And More

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game Puzzle number #60 Song of the Day Amerie – 1 Thing. Date 4/26/2022 Day Tuesday Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Must Read: No Winners In The $400 Million Powerball Jackpot, Next Drawing On Monday

Heardle 60 April 26, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 60, which will be released on April 26, 2022, The Answer is Amerie – 1 Thing.