33.6 C
Bangkok
type here...
GamingTrending News

Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #60 Daily Song April 26, 2022

By Arsi Mughal
0
59
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #60 Daily Song April 26, 2022
Heardle Answer Today – Today’s #60 Daily Song April 26, 2022

Must read

Song of the day: Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for April 26, 2022, Tuesday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version. In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 4/26/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here. We have listed Heardle answer today, #60 Clues & hints along with instructions on how to play a game of Heardle – That daily musical intros.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million

Daily Heardle #60 Song Hints

Hint 1 The song was released in June 2005
Hint 2 Song album is Hitch – Music From The Motion Picture
Hint 3 Song Sing by Amerie
Hint 4 Genre –  R&B

Must Read: Splatoon 3 Gets Release Date: Find Out File Size, Price, And More

Listed here is the Today Heardle answer with the song title and the official video. The Heardle Music puzzle solution lists have been tested by our team and are 100% accurate.

Heardle Answer Today
Heardle Answer Today
Game Name Heardle – That daily musical intros game
Puzzle number #60
Song of the Day Amerie – 1 Thing.
Date 4/26/2022
Day Tuesday
Heardle web official website www.heardle.app

Must Read: No Winners In The $400 Million Powerball Jackpot, Next Drawing On Monday

Heardle 60 April 26, 2022 Answer

Answer to Heardle 60, which will be released on April 26, 2022, The Answer is  Amerie – 1 Thing.

Heardle #60 Answer April 26
Heardle #60 Answer April 26
Previous articlePowerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million
Next articleBeijing Orders COVID-19 Testing For 21 Million People, 52 More Deaths

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks