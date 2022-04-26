Splatoon 3 Gets Release Date: Find Out File Size, Price, And More

(CTN News) – A release date has been set for Splatoon 3, the sequel to the popular Splatoon gaming series. Fans are eagerly anticipating the game since it was announced recently. In spite of the game being released right before the holiday season, Nintendo might expect it to sell as well as Splatoon 2, which sold more than 11 million copies. Read on to find out more about the Splatoon 3 release date.

Splatoon 3 release date

Splatoon 3 will be released on September 9, 2022. The game supports up to eight players in both single-player and online modes. According to the official website of the game, the game is 6GB in size. It will also be available in American English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Inklings and Octolings fought their way through a sun-scorched desert to reach Splatsville, the city of chaos that sits at the center of this dusty wasteland. The game is listed at $59.99 on the official website. Pre-ordering is currently available on the official website.

Games that released on Nintendo Switch in April

The Skywalker Saga was released on April 5, 2022. Players can play the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The game features a classic LEGO adaptation of Star Wars. LEGO Star Wars fans will enjoy the “fun-filled adventure, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse themselves in the LEGO Star Wars universe.”

Earlier this month, MLB The Show 22 was released. You can play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was also released for Nintendo Switch. It came out on April 7, 2022. Updates on games releasing on Nintendo Switch and other gaming news to come.

