Powerball

Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022: Jackpot $35 Million

By Arsi Mughal
Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022 Jackpot $35 Million

 Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball Result & winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 6, 2022 drawing has reached $35 Million, with a cash option of $20.3 Million,

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball Result & winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Result & Winning numbers For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Result For June 28, 2022: Jackpot $333 Million

Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

Here are the Powerball Result & Winning Numbers:

32 – 36 – 49 – 62 – 69 and Powerball 13

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 6, 2022 drawing has a $35 Million Prize, with a cash option of $20.3 Million, Powerball website.

Top 7 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

