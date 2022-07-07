Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022: Jackpot $35 Million

Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball Result & winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s July 6, 2022 drawing has reached $35 Million, with a cash option of $20.3 Million,
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball Result & winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Result & Winning numbers For Today.
Powerball Result & Winning Numbers For July 6, 2022
Are You Having Luck Today?
Here are the Powerball Result & Winning Numbers:
32 – 36 – 49 – 62 – 69 and Powerball 13
Powerplay was 2x
Top 7 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
