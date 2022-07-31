Powerball Numbers – After 30 Years of Playing The Same Powerball Numbers, Two Missouri Residents Won $50,000

(CTN News) – Several hours after the Powerball Numbers drawing was held on 28 years ago today, lottery officials used their computer to trace the $50.1 million winning ticket to Kwik Stop No. 3 in North Platte, Nebraska, where the ticket was purchased.

Different Story of Powerball Numbers Selection of Winners

The Hastings Tribune reported that Stan Tegler, who is married to the sister of the potential winner, told the paper that Dianne and Lyle Fleharty purchased the winning lottery ticket while in North Platte to watch their son play in a baseball tournament.

The Hastings couple, both natives of Nebraska, held a press conference at the offices of the Nebraska Lottery four days after the press conference at which they announced the winners.

They said they watched on television how the Powerball Numbers 1, 2, 8, 21, 31 and the Powerball number of 18 were drawn on the night of July 30, and how they watched as they watched the drawings on television.

His wife, Fleharty, had been reprimanded earlier in the day for picking the Powerball Numbers 1 and 2 on each of the five $1 tickets they bought earlier in the day.

They said it was the first time they had entered the Powerball lottery, which began just nine days earlier, on July 21, in Nebraska, and that it had been their first lottery entry.

Fleharty told his wife that nobody picks 1 and 2. The woman said, “This is my ticket. I can do it however I like.”

Before the press conference, the Flehartys changed their telephone number and could not be reached for comment.

“I needed to organize my thoughts,” Lyle said. He described the experience as “almost incomprehensible.”

Dianne Fleharty suggested they purchase siding for the house after they won, and the family joked about garages, new driveways, sprinkler systems.

Seline, the Flehartys’ newly hired tax and estate lawyer, said the Flehartys contacted him through Kutak Rock’s Omaha offices.

“They are really nice, happy people,” Seline added, “not just the Flehartys.”

According to acting Lottery Director Jim Quinn, the Flehartys were to receive the first of 20 annual payments two weeks after claiming the prize – $1,680,261.85 after taxes.

Take a look at some Nebraska Powerball winners from the past.

