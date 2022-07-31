Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 30, 2022: Jackpot $170 Million

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 day ago

on

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 30, 2022 Jackpot $170 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s July 30, 2022 drawing has reached $170 Million, with a cash option of $100.5 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 29, 2022: 3rd Highest Jackpot $1.02B

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 30, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s July 30, 2022 drawing has a $170 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $100.5Million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On July 27, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

1 – 25 – 44 – 55 – 57 and Powerball 26

Powerplay was 2x

As of July 27, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $145 Million USD as well.

