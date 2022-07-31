Powerball Winning Numbers For July 30, 2022: Jackpot $170 Million

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s July 30, 2022 drawing has reached $170 Million, with a cash option of $100.5 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket.

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 30, 2022

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today: