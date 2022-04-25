Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Could Feature A Map Inspired By A Colombian City

(CTN News) – For PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows users, Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular video games. Rumors about the upcoming version of the game have recently been circulating online, one of which implies the inclusion of a new map. You can find out more about the new map in Call Of Duty Warzone 2 by reading on.

Comicbook.com reports that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will feature a new map. A new map will differ from Verdansk and Caldera, it states. According to the report, the new Call Of Duty Warzone 2 map will be heavily influenced by Medellin, Colombia. According to other rumors, the game will take place in the southern part of Africa.

Must Read: F1 22 Release Date Announced: System Requirements, Early Access, And More

Call Of Duty Warzone 2 will feature a new map

Additionally, the publication mentions that the city of Medellin is home to several landmarks that can serve as points of interest for the upcoming Call Of Duty Warzone 2 map, citing examples like the Medellin Metro and the Plaza Mayor of Medellin. @TheGhostOfHope, an expert in Call of Duty datamining and tips, is known for a rumor that the new map will be inspired by Medellin.

However, readers should take this information with a grain of salt since the game itself has not announced anything. At the moment, this is just a rumor that might or might not be true. As well, it’s not clear when the update will be released. Hopefully, more information about the upcoming version of the game will surface soon.

Improvement coming to the Warzone

Vehicle handling, parachutes deploying at a lower vertical height, player mantle height, and collision fixes for vehicles and players all received improvements.

The Gas Mask animation no longer interrupts Operators aiming down sights.

When inserting armor plates, it fills a full plate of armor before filling damaged ones.

Streaming and performance issues, including freezes and distorted graphics across all platforms.

Skins of specific operators are invisible from a certain distance.

Warzone’s launcher is an obstacle to Modern Warfare® Multiplayer.

Related CTN News: