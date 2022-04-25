F1 22 Release Date Announced: System Requirements, Early Access, And More

(CTN News) – Electronic Arts on Sunday officially announced F1 22’s release date. The game will feature highly detailed F1 cars, racing circuits, regulations, and more. To stay updated on the latest developments, sign up on the official website the game. Learn about the F1 22 release date, early access, and system requirements as you read on.

F1 22 release date

The official sponsor of the Formula One racing game, EA Sports F1, will release the game on July 1, 2022. Sony will release the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. In addition to the EA App, Origin, Steam and Epic Store, the game will also be available on Windows PC. “Tale your seat for a new season as redesigned cards and overhauled rules refine race day with the authentic 2022 lineup,” reads the official website.

F1 22 early access

F1 22 has early access. If you pre-order the F1 22 Champions Edition by May 16, 2022, you will receive a Miami-themed content pack, three days of early access, F1 Life Starter pack, F1 22 New Era content, and New My Team icons, 18,000 PitCoin, and a Dual Entitlement upgrade. You can find more information about pre-order benefits on the respective websites of the platforms.

F1 22 system requirements

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

A Broadband internet connection required

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

A Broadband internet connection required

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

