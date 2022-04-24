Sony PlayStation Plus: When Will The New PS Plus Be Released?

(CTN News) – Earlier this year, Sony announced that it would combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a new PlayStation Plus service with three tiers. Sony has announced the launch date of the new PlayStation Plus service for several regions, although the service has not yet been launched.

Sony plans to launch the game for Asian markets on May 23, 2022, according to the official PlayStation blog. On top of that, the new PlayStation Plus will be available in Japan on June 1, 2022. Additionally, the American and European markets will launch on June 13 and 22, respectively. While these might not be the final launch dates since Sony has used the prefix ‘targeting’ with all of them.

Sony is hoping that the new PlayStation Plus will increase its user base and attract more paying customers. The service will offer them a number of benefits, including free monthly games, cloud storage, and a lot of older games. Pricing will also differ depending on the region. Below is a list of benefits and pricing.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 22, 2022: USA Lottery Results

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits

Two monthly downloadable games

Exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Online multiplayer access

Pricing

United States – $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe – €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom – £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan – ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly

PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits

The Essential Tier provides all the benefits

It offers a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our catalog and those from third-party partners. Extra tier games are downloadable.

Pricing

United States – $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe – €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom – £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan – ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly

PlayStation Plus Premium

Benefits

A total of 340 additional games will be available, including PS3 games that will be streamed via the cloud as well as a bunch of classic PlayStation titles available both via streaming and download. The old PlayStation versions, PS2 and PSP, will also be included.

Streams original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games via the cloud in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. PS4 and PS5 consoles, as well as PCs, can be used to stream games

Customers can also take advantage of limited-time trial offers on selected games in this tier.

Price

United States – $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe – €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom – £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan – ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly

Related CTN News: