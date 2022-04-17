Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Release Date, Battle Pass Skins, And More

(CTN News) – In the coming days, Valorant, Episode 4 Act 3 will be released. The new season of the game will bring new content in the form of battle passes, new skins, in-game events, and more. While not much is known at the moment, players can at least get an idea of the launch date for the upcoming season of Valorant.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 battle pass is scheduled for release on April 26, 2022. The same day as the next Act is scheduled to launch. Valorant leaker and data miner @ValorLeaks mentions via Twitter that the battle pass will include “plenty of pearlescent, cybernetic, and tactically-themed skins as well as other eye-catching cosmetics.”

The upcoming update appears to include a lot of new skins and other content. More details about the event and quests should surface on the internet in the coming days, along with the new battle pass. Valorant will also have rewards tied to the battle pass, just as multiplayer online games do.

Leaked images show the loading screen and controls of Valorant Mobile

@DannyINTEL, a well-known data miner and tipper of Valorant, has been sharing images that reveal details about the coming mobile game. The sister shared a screenshot of the game on April 7, 2022, stating it was being tested in China. The n-screen language of the text further confirms the region. Danny shared more images of Valorant Mobile the next day, which included a screengrab that revealed the control scheme for the game.

Those who have played other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India or Call of Duty: Mobile might recognize the controls at first glance. Crouching and jumping are controlled by buttons on the right side of the display, along with a firing button. At the center of the display are details about the weapon and the number of bullets. To the left are a movement stick and a firing button.

