When Will Smite Update 9.4 Be Released?

(CTN News) – During Season 9, we will have an exciting fourth major update for Smite called 9.4. With this update, you can expect to see a new deity added to the ever-growing roster, the Jade Emperor, as well as numerous items and changes made to many of the deities. Because it does not contain any major enhancements for any items or gods, it is referred to as a Nerf update.

What is the release date of Smite Update 9.4?

Smite’s 9.4 updates will be released on April 19. Tuesday morning, the servers would be down for maintenance for several hours, then after a few hours, things should be back to normal.

When the servers return, the Jade Emperor will be available, and you can use him in any game mode besides Rank. To break the Jade Emperor’s legs, we recommend testing him in casual conquest maps. In an engagement, he will primarily use his abilities as a mage who has a wide DPS class. This would not be suitable for use in the wild.

Smite’s official update 9.4 patch notes are highly recommended. The damage reduction of many items and deities is locked in as a way of preventing the game from increasing its damage limit. We can anticipate additional nerfs in the future, specifically buffs, to help balance these cuts in power. This is the first major nerf for Season 9 that itemizes in this category.

To be able to go to patch 9.4 on April 19th, make sure you update Smite that morning.

