Will Call of Duty MW3 Be Available For Last-Generation Consoles?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Will Call of Duty MW3 Be Available For Last-Generation Consoles?

(CTN News) – It has been rumored that Call of Duty MW3, which is set for release on November 10, 2023, will be available for last-gen consoles, as well as those playing on PS4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty MW3 is the next installment of the mainline series and continues the narrative that was started in the game MW2, which was released in 2022.

Despite the fact that this has not been officially confirmed, the marketing that surrounds Call of Duty MW3 suggests that it may be available on the PlayStation 4.

“PS5 & PS4 Games” is the title of the official PlayStation reveal video on YouTube, and the description also contains hashtags for PS4 in association with the video.

Obviously, this implies that the game will be released on PlayStation 4, as all trailers for games that are exclusively released on PlayStation 5 include the phrase “PS5 Games” in their titles.

It is important to note, however, that there has not been an official confirmation from the company, so it is important to remember that this is only a speculation at the moment.

Activision has not provided a list of platforms that Call of Duty MW3 will be available on, while the PlayStation store does not appear to be listing Call of Duty MW3. During Activision’s worldwide announcement event that will take place on August 17, more information is expected to be revealed about the game that will be released.

Currently, there is no information regarding whether or not MW3 will be available for the Xbox One. Xbox Store page for MW3 currently only lists Xbox Series X/S as the available platforms, but does not mention Xbox One as an option.

There is a possibility that either the announcement for last-gen consoles will occur on August 17, or it could be that this is just an oversight.

It is important to note that, despite Call of Duty MW2 being released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, this does not necessarily mean that MW3 will also be available on last-generation consoles.

Activision will have to reveal more information about this game before we know for certain whether or not it will be released.

