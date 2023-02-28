Apex Legends: Complete Guide to Ash

Apex Legends – Players of Apex Legends who enjoy getting aggressive in the action-packed shooter nearly always find themselves pacing the battlefield to experience the excitement of battle.

And it’s conceivable that some teams would flee at the first hint of danger if they faced worthy opponents. Most of the time, this is a bummer, but not if players are utilizing Ash.

This Apex Legends impersonator excels at pursuing foes when they are most vulnerable.

Ash’s toolkit is designed to assist her in locating recently engaged foes and to provide her access to teleportation techniques that enable her to move quickly between tense battlegrounds.

There is no way out once Ash’s blade is seen. Here’s how to make the most of this dangerous Apex Legend’s skills.

Ash: Schemer First, Scientist Second