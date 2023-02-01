Connect with us

Apex Legends Mobile To Shutdown On May 1st, 2023
Sony's PS5 To Produce More Games This Year

PlayStation Plus Free Games For February 2023 Leaked Online

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 30, 2023: 100% Working

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 30, 2023

Heardle Today – Here's The Heardle #340 Daily Song For January 30, 2023

How to Select a Reliable Online Casino: Toponlinecasinoaustralia Tips

Online vs. Offline Casinos: Payouts, RTPs and Experience

How Casual Games Took Over The Market

Ubisoft Rumored To Be Releasing 2 New 'Far Cry' Games

Indus Battle Royale Registration Now Open In Thailand

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 29, 2023: 100% Working

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 29, 2023

Heardle Today – Here's The Heardle #339 Daily Song For January 29, 2023

Roblox Error Code: #529 For Jan. 28th, 2023

PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe Service To Remove 12 Games In February

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew To Be Available On PS5, Xbox Series, And PC

Update 2.4 For PUBG Mobile: What's New In The New Update?

Online Casinos: Live Vs. Digital Gaming

Top Slot Machine Games of 2023 at SOSGame.com

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Apex Legends Mobile to Shutdown On May 1st 2023

(CTN NEWS) – After less than a year since its global launch, Apex Legends Mobile‘s creator, Respawn Entertainment, has formally decided to stop development.

The decision has been characterized as “difficult” and as not having “come easily,” but regardless, the firm will be shut down on May 1, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. After this sunsetting, you won’t be able to play the game anymore.

Respawn tweeted, “We have made the difficult decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. This choice was not made lightly.”

Respawn elaborated on this choice in a FAQ blog post, mentioning a decline in the game’s quality content that caused it to fall short of publisher expectations.

After a promising beginning, the content pipeline’s quality, quantity, and cadence for Apex Legends Mobile have started to lag.

We have decided to sunset our mobile game on a mutual basis after working with our development partner for months for this reason, according to Respawn.

Despite the setback, the developers said, “We are proud of the game we launched, grateful for the Apex Legends community’s support, and sure that this is the right choice for players.”

It is unclear whether this quality decline was brought on by poor communication, shifting priorities at Respawn and EA, or other uncontrollable causes.

Whatever the cause, the decision is a significant shock given the community’s ardent support for the game and the overall high experience standard.

On Twitter, several players expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision and compared it to a terrible breakup.

During its brief existence, Apex Legends Mobile received numerous significant award nominations, including one for Best Mobile Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022.

It also won several major awards, including iPhone Game of the Year at the 2022 Apple App Store Awards and Best Mobile Game of the Year at the Google Play Awards.

Apex Legends Mobile seems to be giving up its time in the spotlight, despite this.

On May 1, 2023, the game will be shut down, and all players’ access will be revoked.

