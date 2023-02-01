Apex Legends Mobile To Shutdown On May 1st, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – After less than a year since its global launch, Apex Legends Mobile‘s creator, Respawn Entertainment, has formally decided to stop development.

The decision has been characterized as “difficult” and as not having “come easily,” but regardless, the firm will be shut down on May 1, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. After this sunsetting, you won’t be able to play the game anymore.

Respawn tweeted, “We have made the difficult decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. This choice was not made lightly.”

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile. We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

Respawn elaborated on this choice in a FAQ blog post, mentioning a decline in the game’s quality content that caused it to fall short of publisher expectations.

After a promising beginning, the content pipeline’s quality, quantity, and cadence for Apex Legends Mobile have started to lag.

We have decided to sunset our mobile game on a mutual basis after working with our development partner for months for this reason, according to Respawn.

Despite the setback, the developers said, “We are proud of the game we launched, grateful for the Apex Legends community’s support, and sure that this is the right choice for players.”

It is unclear whether this quality decline was brought on by poor communication, shifting priorities at Respawn and EA, or other uncontrollable causes.

Whatever the cause, the decision is a significant shock given the community’s ardent support for the game and the overall high experience standard.

On Twitter, several players expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision and compared it to a terrible breakup.

During its brief existence, Apex Legends Mobile received numerous significant award nominations, including one for Best Mobile Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2022.

It also won several major awards, including iPhone Game of the Year at the 2022 Apple App Store Awards and Best Mobile Game of the Year at the Google Play Awards.

Apex Legends Mobile seems to be giving up its time in the spotlight, despite this.

On May 1, 2023, the game will be shut down, and all players’ access will be revoked.

