EVO 2023 Tournament Has Announced Its Entire Game Lineup
(CTN NEWS) – EVO 2023 – Tekken 8 could have to wait as Street Fighter 6 had its official demonstration debut this year.

The official lineup of games that will compete at this year’s Evolution Championship Series, also known as the greatest fighting game tournament of the year, has been released.

The event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, from August 4 to 6, lasting three days.

EVO 2023

EVO 2023 Entire Game Line-up Consists Of:

There are also the following supplementary rules announcements:
  • The top 8 will be replaced with Top 6.
  • The overall prize pool for the main game at the event will be $25,000 each game, or roughly 7.5 million baht.
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising’s title sponsor, Cy Games, will also hold a tournament in advance of its EVO debut.

Anyone who wants to compete at evo.gg can apply if they are prepared to compete.

