Top 10 Best-Selling Steam Games For January 2023

(CTN NEWS) – The game ranking we’ve provided might be thought of as a display of the best-selling games’ Steam sales for the first month of 2023.

Chinese New Year 2023 sales and celebrations took place in January.

Let’s see how much base-building games, various discount offers, and Ubisoft’s expansion of the game channel into Steam will impact the ranks.

Release Game

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is a 60-player PVP mythological action combat experience with melee combat inspired by martial arts, gravity-defying mobility, and enormous arsenals of melee & ranged weapons.

And legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities – drawn from Far Eastern stories.

Presently on sale on Steam until February 2.

A modern twist on the traditional city simulation is provided by Cities: Skylines.

The game builds on several well-established clichés of the city-building experience while introducing new gameplay aspects to reflect the excitement and challenges of establishing and maintaining a real metropolis.

Presently on sale on Steam until February 2.

In the multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight, one player assumes the character of the vicious Killer while the other four players take on the role of Survivors, attempting to flee the Killer without being captured and killed.

Presently on sale on Steam until February 2.

You can play the military shooter Ghost Recon Breakpoint totally by yourself or in a four-player co-op. It takes place in a varied, hazardous, and mysterious open environment.

Presently on sale on Steam until February 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has consistently ranked among the best PC games since its release in 2019 and is still going strong.

It was recently discovered to be maybe the most expensive video game ever made.

Its eight-year development process cost a little over $540 million!

It has been a top PC game for three years and is presently on sale on Steam through February 2 for 67% off. However, CD Keys allow you to get it for a whopping 80% less.

Fortunately, the game won’t set you back that much because it’s still available for an absurdly low price—nearly 80% less than on the official Rockstar, Steam, and Epic Games platforms.

It’s simple to see why 44 million copies have been sold globally.

Infinity Ward has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will launch on February 15th, 2023, rather than February 1st, 2023, which everyone had anticipated.

When Season 2 launches, the menu will have new game modes, including the return of “ranked,” new weapons, and new maps (including a smaller one for the battle royale mode).

This week, the €50 blizzard card seems to be the most intriguing offer, given that there is still no promo for the US charts’ top-ranking game.

It will allow you to finance your Battle.net account and purchase the game for €44.07 (12% off) from G2A. There won’t be enough for everyone, so move quickly!

Will GTA 5 receive one more significant update before GTA 6 debuts?

That’s what Brazilian insider Matheusvictorbr alludes to when he claims that Rockstar wants to expand the maps of Blaine County and Los Santos in the GTA online game.

Fans would consider this to be the ideal lead-up to the release of GTA 6, which will, as we well know, be based in Vice City.

Even better, GTA V has never been so reasonably priced. It costs less than 10 EUR, which is 70% less than on Steam.

The sci-fi survival-horror classic is back and has been entirely revamped to provide an even more immersive experience while maintaining true to the compelling concept of the original game.

Presently on sale on Steam until February 2.

Even though the entrance to Hogwarts won’t be open until February 10, 2023, Hogwarts Legacy is generating buzz in the gaming industry.

It is true that J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter series, is the target of this outcry rather than the game itself, as seen by boycott declarations for some and review bombing for others.

Nevertheless, if the details that have surfaced this week are to be trusted, Hogwarts Legacy promises to be magnificent.

The open world’s full map, some of the creatures, and the number of major and side quests revealed in the RPG’s artbook have all been made public.

This has allowed fans to estimate the game’s length at roughly 35 hours for the main tale and more than double to complete all the quests.

Hogwarts Legacy is now 30% discounted on a special deal.

The top players from 2022 are included in the TOTY 23 FUT bundle, which was released on January 26.

You may still cast your vote for the 12th member of this Team of the Year by picking from Erling Haaland (Man City), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), and Joao Cancelo (Man City).

FIFA 23 is now on sale for £27.99 on Origin and Steam until February 2, but you can save even more money by buying a €25 EA gift card or Steam card.

Keep in mind that in the beginning, it will still be a well-liked game that many Thai people have long purchased.

Other much-awaited games include Cities: Skylines, the critically praised Dead Space, and the soon-to-be-released Hogwarts Legacy.

Because of the game sale festival’s base-building during the previous week.

Included in this are recent Steam sales of Ubisoft titles like Ghost Recon® Breakpoint as well as several titles that are now on sale, such as FIFA 23 and Red Dead Redemption 2, that are already doing well. as well, 1

This month’s free-to-play game rankings have altered significantly, including the order of several new releases.

