Most Downloaded Mobile Games So Far in 2023

Mobile gaming has come so far after the first Snake mobile games was developed for Nokia phones.

Later on, with the advent of smartphones, mobile gaming experienced a huge makeover, with numerous game studios that continue to create high-quality and innovative mobile games.

The number of mobile games keeps increasing, and there is always a new title made available every single day, which is why mobile gaming is one of the fastest-growing sectors of all time.

So, today mobile gaming actually accounts for over 50% of the gaming sector’s net worth.

If you’re curious about the main downside of mobile gaming is the overwhelming number of mobile games on the market.

Inevitably you’ll lose sight of some people or mobile games, so in this article, with made sure to include the most downloaded and popular mobile games in 2023.

Mobile Casino Games

Mobile casino games gained more popularity in recent years as the number of mobile-friendly casino games spiked due to the demand for mobile gambling.

So, today you have an opportunity to try on luck with mobile slots, which come in different themes, versions, and variations with innovative features, and they are accessible on both Android and Apple devices.

Moreover, you will find mobile-optimized casino sites like this casino online.

Additionally, you can also try your luck with a variety of mobile people and card games which cover everything from craps, poker, Texas Holed’Em, blackjack, and many other options.

The mobile-friendly casino games also include live dealer games, which further enhance the casino experience by offering live gambling on the move.

Candy Crush Saga

The Candy Crush Saga and its sequels have become one of the most popular mobile games of all time. It is a top hyper-casual game that takes its audience’s preferences seriously.

As a three-match puzzle game that relies on a user-friendly interface and vibrant colors, it has come a long way since its early beginnings with over 1 billion downloads and is still one of the highest-grossing games on the Google Play store and the App Store.

On the Candy Crush Saga, you’ll have to find matching combinations and enter more challenging game modes as you become better at solving more complex puzzles.

If your goal is to become the master of the Candy Kingdom then you have no shortage of puzzles to solve there are many rewards that you can win and collect better boosters.

Lastly, the Candy Crush Saga now offers you an opportunity to play with your friends and compete against them and get on top of the Candy Crush leaderboard.

Cat Snack Bar

This game draws over 1 million mobile users due to its delightful animations and visuals, as well as fast-paced gameplay.

As the name suggests the main goal is to serve any animal that comes to your snack bar.

There are many adorable characters and cats to choose from, and the game is pretty straightforward.

You have to cook the meals and serve them before they get annoyed. So, it’s really a great mobile games that you can play in your free time.

It’s also not free for download with some in-app purchases.

Chess – Play & Learn

Playing chess is challenging for beginners, which is why this is a useful game that not only challenges your skills but also helps you become better at chess. We’ve all seen the rise of the popularity of chase with the series and the Netflix series the Queen’s gambit.

There are many applications that will help you become better at chess, but this is one of the most popular chess games for a good reason.

You can play against your friends, chat with them, engage in tournaments, play against a computer, or complete chess puzzles. In case you are new to chess, there is a comprehensive library that will get you up to speed on everything related to chess.

In addition, you can also meet other fans of chess and make new friendships in a community with over 90 million chess players. You can play the game on both Apple and Android mobile devices.

