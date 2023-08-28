Octordle Today: Daily #581 Hints And Answers For 28th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #581 here, released on 28th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #581 Words Hints (28th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1, 4, 6 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a J in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a B in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is an F in word 8 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: T

Word 3: B

Word 4: R

Word 5: M

Word 6: S

Word 7: S

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a soft, malleable greyish-yellow paste, made from ground chalk and raw linseed oil, that hardens after a few hours and is used for sealing glass in window frames and filling holes in wood.

greyish-yellow paste, made from ground chalk and raw oil, that after a few hours and is used for sealing glass in window frames and filling holes in wood. Word 2: the short, thick first digit of the human hand, set lower and apart from the other four and opposable to them.

to them. Word 3: a stringed instrument of the guitar family, with a round open-backed soundbox of parchment stretched over a metal hoop.

instrument of the guitar family, with a round open-backed of stretched over a metal hoop. Word 4: (of troops ) come together again in order to continue fighting after a defeat or dispersion .

) come together again in order to continue fighting after a defeat or . Word 5: a large country house with lands.

Word 6: covered with or full of small pieces of rock.

Word 7: covered in or consisting mostly of sand.

Word 8: up in or into the air; overhead.

Octordle Today #581 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #581 for 28th August 2023:

Word 1: PUTTY

Word 2: THUMB

Word 3: BANJO

Word 4: RALLY

Word 5: MANOR

Word 6: STONY

Word 7: SANDY

Word 8: ALOFT

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.