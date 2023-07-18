Octordle Today: Daily #540 Hints And Answers For 18th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #540 here, released on 18th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #540 Words Hints (18th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in word 6 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is a H in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 7 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: S

Word 3: S

Word 4: T

Word 5: B

Word 6: C

Word 7: T

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a sweet crystalline substance obtained from various plants, especially sugar cane and sugar beet , consisting essentially of sucrose , and used as a sweetener in food and drink.

, consisting essentially of , and used as a in food and drink. Word 2: a cat-sized American mammal of the weasel family, with distinctive black-and-white striped fur. When threatened it squirts a fine spray of foul-smelling irritant liquid from its anal glands towards its attacker.

family, with distinctive black-and-white striped fur. When threatened it squirts a fine spray of liquid from its anal glands towards its attacker. Word 3: a device that makes a loud prolonged signal or warning sound.

signal or warning sound. Word 4: a stiff , sharp-pointed woody projection on the stem or other part of a plant.

, sharp-pointed projection on the stem or other part of a plant. Word 5: make or cause to make a loud, harsh sound.

Word 6: put something on top of or in front of (something), especially in order to protect or conceal it.

it. Word 7: land or territory.

Word 8: an underground railway system in a city, especially Paris.

Octordle Today #540 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #540 for 18th July 2023:

Word 1: SUGAR

Word 2: SKUNK

Word 3: SIREN

Word 4: THORN

Word 5: BLARE

Word 6: COVER

Word 7: TERRA

Word 8: METRO

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 19th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: CIDER

Word 2: NEWLY

Word 3: CIRCA

Word 4: SCOUR

Word 5: HAUNT

Word 6: THIRD

Word 7: ALARM

Word 8: PLACE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.