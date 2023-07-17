Octordle Today: Daily #539 Hints And Answers For 17th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #539 here, released on 17th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #539 Words Hints (17th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2, 5 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a P in words 1 and 6.

Hint 4: There is a G in words 3 and 4.

Hint 5: There are repeated letters in words 2 and 3.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 5, 6. 7 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: I

Word 2: T

Word 3: H

Word 4: G

Word 5: C

Word 6: A

Word 7: E

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: what is put in, taken in, or operated on by any process or system.

Word 2: (of food) having a pleasant, distinct flavour .

. Word 3: a fence or boundary formed by closely growing bushes or shrubs .

or . Word 4: make a deep inarticulate sound conveying pain, despair , pleasure, etc.

sound pain, , pleasure, etc. Word 5: having or showing shrewdness and good judgement , especially in money or business matters.

and good , especially in money or business matters. Word 6: the round fruit of a tree of the rose family, which typically has thin green or red skin and crisp flesh .

. Word 7: a short piece of writing on a particular subject.

Word 8: alcoholic drink.

Octordle Today #539 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #539 for 17th July 2023:

Word 1: INPUT

Word 2: TASTY

Word 3: HEDGE

Word 4: GROAN

Word 5: CANNY

Word 6: APPLE

Word 7: ESSAY

Word 8: BOOZE

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 17th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SANER

Word 2: AMPLY

Word 3: BICEP

Word 4: LABOR

Word 5: COULD

Word 6: IMPEL

Word 7: TROOP

Word 8: HORSE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.