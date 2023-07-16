Octordle Today: Daily #538 Hints And Answers For 16th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #538 here, released on 16th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #538 Words Hints (16th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in words 6 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a P in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There are repeated letters in words 1, 5, 6 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: M

Word 2: Y

Word 3: C

Word 4: S

Word 5: L

Word 6: A

Word 7: T

Word 8: I

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a short sentence or phrase chosen as encapsulating the beliefs or ideals of an individual, family, or institution.

the beliefs or of an individual, family, or institution. Word 2: produce or provide (a natural, agricultural, or industrial product).

Word 3: a small fragment of bread, cake, or biscuit .

of bread, cake, or . Word 4: a tapering conical or pyramidal structure on the top of a building, typically a church tower.

or structure on the top of a building, typically a church tower. Word 5: the active immature form of an insect, especially one that differs greatly from the adult and forms the stage between egg and pupa.

form of an insect, especially one that differs greatly from the adult and forms the stage between egg and Word 6: wait for (an event).

Word 7: propel (something) with force through the air by a movement of the arm and hand.

(something) with force through the air by a movement of the arm and hand. Word 8: a group of words established by usage as having a meaning not deducible from those of the individual words.

Octordle Today #538 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #538 for 16th July 2023:

Word 1: MOTTO

Word 2: YIELD

Word 3: CRUMB

Word 4: SPIRE

Word 5: LARVA

Word 6: AWAIT

Word 7: THREW

Word 8: IDIOM

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 16th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SHAKY

Word 2: MEALY

Word 3: DENSE

Word 4: DAIRY

Word 5: CRATE

Word 6: BUDGE

Word 7: WROTE

Word 8: SCALP

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.