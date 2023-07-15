Octordle Today: Daily #537 Hints And Answers For 15th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #537 here, released on 15th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #537 Words Hints (15th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is an K in words 2 and 6.

Hint 5: There are no words with repeated letters today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 5 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: W

Word 3: W

Word 4: R

Word 5: A

Word 6: P

Word 7: M

Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: relating to or occurring in a tube, especially the fallopian tubes.

Word 2: cause (a large amount of damage or harm).

Word 3: the earth, together with all of its countries and peoples.

Word 4: a small Old World thrush related to the chats , typically having a brown back with red on the breast or other colourful markings .

related to the , typically having a brown back with red on the breast or other colourful . Word 5: a narrow passageway between or behind buildings.

Word 6: take hold of (something) and quickly remove it from its place.

Word 7: a decorative image or design, especially a repeated one forming a pattern.

Word 8: put an end to (a rebellion or other disorder), typically by the use of force.

Octordle Today #537 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #537 for 15th July 2023:

Word 1: TUBAL

Word 2: WREAK

Word 3: WORLD

Word 4: ROBIN

Word 5: ALLEY

Word 6: PLUCK

Word 7: MOTIF

Word 8: QUELL

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 15th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: AGONY

Word 2: SWATH

Word 3: VEGAN

Word 4: WHARF

Word 5: HOMER

Word 6: INBOX

Word 7: ROGUE

Word 8: TREAD

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.