Octordle Today: Daily #536 Hints And Answers For 14th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #536 here, released on 14th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #536 Words Hints (14th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 1 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in words 6 and 7.

Hint 5: There are no words with repeated letters today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: I

Word 3: S

Word 4: R

Word 5: B

Word 6: T

Word 7: A

Word 8: U

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a large, heavy motor vehicle for transporting goods or troops ; a truck.

goods or ; a truck. Word 2: a device fitted to something, in particular a weak or injured part of the body, to give support.

Word 3: a small house at the gates of a park or in the grounds of a large house, occupied by a gatekeeper , gardener , or other employee.

, , or other employee. Word 4: (especially in historical contexts) a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main or recognized religions .

. Word 5: a process or period of time in which one abstains from or rids the body of toxic or unhealthy substances.

from or the body of toxic or unhealthy substances. Word 6: an automatic mechanism for activating a device at a preset time.

a device at a time. Word 7: confess to be true or to be the case.

Word 8: advantageous .

Octordle Today #536 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #536 for 14th July 2023:

Word 1: RASPY

Word 2: IDYLL

Word 3: SHOUT

Word 4: RATIO

Word 5: BEGUN

Word 6: TIMER

Word 7: ADMIT

Word 8: UTILE

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 14th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SKUNK

Word 2: EDIFY

Word 3: FIXER

Word 4: NADIR

Word 5: CREAM

Word 6: SNEER

Word 7: WHITE

Word 8: CHARD

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.