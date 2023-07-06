Octordle Today: Daily #528 Hints And Answers For 6th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #528 here, released on 6th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #528 Words Hints (6th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 2 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a D in words 3, 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 7.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: L

Word 3: S

Word 4: A

Word 5: B

Word 6: I

Word 7: D

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a line on the surface of something along which it has split without breaking apart.

Word 2: reasoning conducted or assessed according to strict principles of validity.

Word 3: the place or role that someone or something should have or fill (used in referring to a substitute).

Word 4: give reasons or cite evidence in support of an idea, action, or theory, typically with the aim of persuading others to share one’s view.

Word 5: food made of flour, water, and yeast mixed together and baked.

mixed together and baked. Word 6: situated inside or further in; internal.

Word 7: closely compacted in substance.

Word 8: find an answer to, explanation for, or means of effectively dealing with (a problem or mystery).

Octordle Today #528 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #528 for 6th July 2023:

Word 1: CRACK

Word 2: LOGIC

Word 3: STEAD

Word 4: ARGUE

Word 5: BREAD

Word 6: INNER

Word 7: DENSE

Word 8: SOLVE

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 6th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: SWEAR

Word 2: TRACT

Word 3: CLANG

Word 4: COLON

Word 5: SPURT

Word 6: FOGGY

Word 7: EMBER

Word 8: AMBER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.