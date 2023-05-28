Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #489 Hints And Answers For 28th May, 2023
Octordle Today: Daily #489 Hints And Answers For 28th May, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #489 here, released on 28th May 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #489 Words Hints (28th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #489.

Hint 1: There is a in word 1 only.
Hint 2: There is a in words 3, 7 and 8.
Hint 3: There is a in word 6 only.
Hint 4: There is a in words 2 and 3.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 6 and 7.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 3.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: B
  • Word 2: S
  • Word 3: C
  • Word 4: F
  • Word 5: S
  • Word 6: F
  • Word 7: P
  • Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: a woman, especially an elderly one, regarded as annoying or interfering.
  • Word 2: a distinctive smell, especially one that is pleasant.
  • Word 3: move slowly and carefully in order to avoid being heard or noticed.
  • Word 4: a large meal, typically a celebratory one.
  • Word 5: (of a person) of sound mind; not mad or mentally ill.
  • Word 6: go without (something desirable).
  • Word 7: a small sharp knife used in paring fruits or vegetables.
  • Word 8: drink or eat (something) with a loud sucking noise.

Octordle Today #489 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #489 for 28th May 2023:

  • Word 1: BIDDY
  • Word 2: SCENT
  • Word 3: CREEP
  • Word 4: FEAST
  • Word 5: SANER
  • Word 6: FORGO
  • Word 7: PARER
  • Word 8: SLURP

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on May 28th, 2023 are as follows:

  • SMOTE
  • ROACH
  • UNMET
  • MICRO
  • SNARL
  • DIODE
  • RELAX
  • ROBIN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

