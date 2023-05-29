Octordle Today: Daily #490 Hints And Answers For 29th May, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #490 here, released on 29th May 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #490 Words Hints (29th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #490.

Hint 1: There is an X in words 3 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a P in words 1 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in words 3 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: I

Word 3: E

Word 4: A

Word 5: B

Word 6: O

Word 7: E

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a small airship or barrage balloon.

or balloon. Word 2: lacking sense or meaning; silly.

Word 3: have objective reality or being.

Word 4: legally take (another’s child) and bring it up as one’s own.

Word 5: expensive, ostentatious clothing and jewellery.

clothing and jewellery. Word 6: the entrails and internal organs of an animal used as food.

and internal organs of an animal used as food. Word 7: the characteristic spirit of a culture, era, or community as manifested in its attitudes and aspirations .

in its and . Word 8: think or speak very highly of (someone or something).

Octordle Today #490 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #490 for 29th May 2023:

Word 1: BLIMP

Word 2: INANE

Word 3: EXIST

Word 4: ADOPT

Word 5: BLING

Word 6: OFFAL

Word 7: ETHOS

Word 8: EXALT

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on May 29th, 2023 are as follows: ACORN

REFER

MOGUL

ELFIN

RISEN

SPOOL

AFOOT

DEPOT Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.