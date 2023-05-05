Connect with us

Octordle Today: Daily #466 Hints And Answers For 5th May, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #466 here, released on 5th May 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle - How to Play

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #466 Words Hints (5th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #466.

Hint 1: There is a in words 3 and 8.
Hint 2: There is an in word 5 only.
Hint 3: There is a in words 4 and 7.
Hint 4: There is an in words 2 and 6.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: G
  • Word 2: M
  • Word 3: S
  • Word 4: G
  • Word 5: H
  • Word 6: C
  • Word 7: P
  • Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: a style or category of art, music, or literature.
  • Word 2: a place regarded as a center for a specified group, activity, or interest.
  • Word 3: a person who you consider to be extremely unpleasant and unkind.
  • Word 4: seize and hold firmly.
  • Word 5: large and heavy.
  • Word 6: a deep fissure in the earth’s surface.
  • Word 7: a rich fabric of silk, cotton, wool, or a combination of these, with a long, soft nap.
  • Word 8: allow or cause (something) to be visible

Octordle Today #466 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #466 for 5th May 2023:

  • Word 1: GENRE
  • Word 2: MECCA
  • Word 3: SWINE
  • Word 4: GRASP
  • Word 5: HEFTY
  • Word 6: CHASM
  • Word 7: PLUSH
  • Word 8: SHOWN
Daily Octordle 466 Answer - May 5th 2023

Octordle Today #466 Answer – May 5th, 2023

Octordle Today Sequence Answers 

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

  • One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.
  • Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on May 5th, 2023 are as follows:

  • SIEVE
  • ABORT
  • VOGUE
  • TRIED
  • ACUTE
  • FILET
  • ELECT
  • QUILL
Daily Octordle Sequence 466 - May 5th 2023

Octordle Today Daily Sequence Answer – May 5th, 2023

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

