Octordle Today: Daily #466 Hints And Answers For 5th May, 2023

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on May 5th, 2023 are as follows:

SIEVE

ABORT

VOGUE

TRIED

ACUTE

FILET

ELECT

QUILL

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.