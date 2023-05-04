Octordle Today: Daily #465 Hints And Answers For 4th May, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #465 Words Hints (4th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #465.

Hint 1: There is a W in words 3 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 1 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a P in words 1 and 8

Hint 4: There is a D in words 3 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: B

Word 2: V

Word 3: R

Word 4: U

Word 5: E

Word 6: M

Word 7: M

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a short high-pitched sound made by an electronic device as a signal or to attract attention.

Word 2: a left-hand page of an open book, or the back of a loose document.

Word 3: ​ noisy and disorderly.

Word 4: he fully shaded inner region of a shadow cast by an opaque object, especially the area on the earth or moon experiencing the total phase of an eclipse.

Word 5: a pleasant-smelling colourless volatile liquid that is highly flammable. It is used as an anaesthetic and as a solvent or intermediate in industrial processes.

volatile liquid that is highly . It is used as an and as a solvent or intermediate in industrial processes. Word 6: a machine used for cutting grass.

Word 7: in the middle of.

Word 8: skip or dance about in a lively or playful way.

Octordle Today #465 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #465 for 4th May 2023: