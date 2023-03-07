Octordle Today: Daily #407 Hints And Answers For 7th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #407 Words Hints (7th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #407.

Hint 1: There is a B in words 3, 6, 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a Y in words 1, 3 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a C in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is a D in words 7 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letters in words 2 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: G

Word 3: E

Word 4: M

Word 5: O

Word 6: B

Word 7: B

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: consisting of fire or burning strongly and brightly .

. Word 2: an unintentional act or remark causing embarrassment to its originator ; a blunder.

act or remark causing to its ; a blunder. Word 3: heavy blackish or dark brown timber from a mainly tropical tree.

Word 4: a short sentence or phrase chosen as encapsulating the beliefs or ideals of an individual, family, or institution.

the beliefs or of an individual, family, or institution. Word 5: relating to the eye or vision.

Word 6: the Christian scriptures , consisting of the Old and New Testaments.

, consisting of the Old and New Testaments. Word 7: having a distance larger than usual from side to side; wide.

Word 8: in an unsatisfactory , inadequate , or unsuccessful way.

Octordle Today #407 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #407 for 7th March 2023:

Word 1: FIERY

Word 2: GAFFE

Word 3: EBONY

Word 4: MOTTO

Word 5: OPTIC

Word 6: BIBLE

Word 7: BROAD

Word 8: BADLY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

