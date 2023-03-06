Octordle Today: Daily #406 Hints And Answers For 6th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #406 Words Hints (6th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #406.

Hint 1: There is a G in words 1, 3 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a B in words 4 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 6, 7 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: W

Word 3: T

Word 4: B

Word 5: D

Word 6: N

Word 7: L

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: do something one considers to be beneath one’s dignity .

. Word 2: refrain from insisting on or using (a right or claim).

from on or using (a right or claim). Word 3: an object that one need not, cannot, or does not wish to give a specific name to.

Word 4: a brass instrument like a small trumpet , typically without valves or keys used for military signals.

, typically without valves or keys used for military signals. Word 5: make (someone) feel intimidated or apprehensive .

or . Word 6: relating to the place or time of one’s birth.

Word 7: a small piece of paper, fabric, plastic, or similar material attached to an object and giving information about it.

Word 8: a person who believes people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honorable or unselfish reasons.

Octordle Today #406 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #406 for 6th March 2023:

Word 1: DEIGN

Word 2: WAIVE

Word 3: THING

Word 4: BUGLE

Word 5: DAUNT

Word 6: NATAL

Word 7: LABEL

Word 8: CYNIC

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

