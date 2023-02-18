Octordle Today: Daily #390 Hints And Answers For 18th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #390 Words Hints (February 18th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #390.

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in words 1, 2 and 5.

Hint 4: There is an R in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 4 and 6.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: F

Word 3: C

Word 4: T

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: W

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: fastidious about one’s needs or requirements; hard to please.

Word 2: a sudden, brief burst of bright flame or light.

Word 3: each of the hereditary classes of Hindu society is distinguished by relative degrees of ritual purity or pollution and of social status.

Word 4: fixed, fastened, or closed firmly; hard to move, undo, or open.

Word 5: move or cause to move from one place to another, especially over a small distance.

Word 6: a mechanical or electrical device for measuring time, indicating hours, minutes, and sometimes seconds by hands on a round dial or by displayed figures.

Word 7: make a slight involuntary grimace or shrinking movement of the body out of pain or distress.

Word 8: write or name the letters that form (a word) in the correct sequence.

Octordle Today #390 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #390 for February 18th, 2023: