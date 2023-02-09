Octordle Today: Daily #381 Hints And Answers For 9th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #381 Words Hints (February 9th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #381.

Hint 1: There is a V in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in word 4 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 7 and 8.

Hint 4: There is a P in words 7 and 8.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: F

Word 3: D

Word 4: C

Word 5: N

Word 6: S

Word 7: P

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of a problem, opportunity, or situation) emerge; become apparent.

a special or instinctive aptitude or ability for doing something well.

drop saliva uncontrollably from the mouth.

hold on tightly to.

hold on to. Word 5: a rounded knotty depression in the center of a person’s belly caused by the detachment of the umbilical cord after birth; the umbilicus.

a rounded knotty depression in the center of a person's belly caused by the detachment of the umbilical cord after birth; the umbilicus.

a distinctive smell, especially a pleasant one. Word 7: the art or composition of poetry.

the art or composition of poetry. Word 8: a liquid that is blown or driven through the air in the form of tiny drops.

Octordle Today #381 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #381 for February 9th, 2023:

Word 1: ARISE

Word 2: FLAIR

Word 3: DROOL

Word 4: CLING

Word 5: NAVEL

Word 6: SCENT

Word 7: POESY

Word 8: SPRAY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

