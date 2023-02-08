Octordle Today: Daily #380 Hints And Answers For 8th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #380 Words Hints (February 8th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #380.

Hint 1: There is a P in words 1, 2 and 5.

Hint 2: There is an S in words 3 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 1 and 4.

Hint 4: There is an H in words 5 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 5 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: G

Word 3: S

Word 4: C

Word 5: P

Word 6: M

Word 7: C

Word 8: L

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: stupefied by sleep or a drug.

stupefied by sleep or a drug. Word 2: several people or things are located, gathered or classed together.

several people or things are located, gathered or together. Word 3: a set of rooms designated for one person’s or family’s use or for a particular purpose.

a set of rooms designated for one person’s or family’s use or for a particular purpose. Word 4: trite, banal, or mawkishly sentimental .

trite, banal, or mawkishly . Word 5: an image created by light falling on a photosensitive surface.

an image created by light falling on a photosensitive surface. Word 6: with the subtraction of.

with the of. Word 7: the thick white or pale yellow fatty liquid which rises to the top when milk is left to stand and which can be eaten as an accompaniment to desserts or used as a cooking ingredient.

the thick white or pale yellow liquid which rises to the top when milk is left to stand and which can be as an to desserts or used as a cooking ingredient. Word 8: a meal is eaten in the middle of the day, typically lighter or less formal than an evening meal.

Octordle Today #380 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #380 for February 8th, 2023:

Word 1: DOPEY

Word 2: GROUP

Word 3: SUITE

Word 4: CORNY

Word 5: PHOTO

Word 6: MINUS

Word 7: CREAM

Word 8: LUNCH

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

