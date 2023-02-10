Octordle Today: Daily #382 Hints And Answers For 10th February, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #382 Words Hints (February 10th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #382.

Hint 1: There is a V in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a K in words 1 and 2.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 5, 6 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a J in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 1 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: K

Word 2: S

Word 3: G

Word 4: D

Word 5: M

Word 6: E

Word 7: U

Word 8: F

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a small shrimplike planktonic crustacean of the open seas. It is eaten by several larger animals, notably the baleen whales .

a small shrimplike planktonic of the open seas. It is eaten by several larger animals, notably the . Word 2: have a strong unpleasant smell (past tense).

have a strong smell (past tense). Word 3: obtain (information) from various sources, often with difficulty.

obtain (information) from various sources, often with difficulty. Word 4: a soft quilt filled with down, feathers , or synthetic fiber, used instead of an upper sheet and blankets.

a soft filled with down, , or synthetic fiber, used instead of an upper sheet and blankets. Word 5: having a stale, moldy, or damp smell.

having a stale, moldy, or damp smell. Word 6: take delight or pleasure in (an activity or occasion).

take delight or pleasure in (an activity or occasion). Word 7: make or become united, uniform, or whole.

make or become united, uniform, or whole. Word 8: of very high quality; very good of its kind.

Octordle Today #382 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #382 for February 10th, 2023:

Word 1: KRILL

Word 2: STANK

Word 3: GLEAN

Word 4: DUVET

Word 5: MUSTY

Word 6: ENJOY

Word 7: UNIFY

Word 8: FINER

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE