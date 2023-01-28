Octordle Today: Daily #369 Hints And Answers For 28th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #369 Words Hints (January 28th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #369.

Hint 1: There is a P in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 3 and 4.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a B in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1,3 , 4 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: H

Word 2: S

Word 3: V

Word 4: G

Word 5: C

Word 6: W

Word 7: F

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a door in an aircraft, spacecraft , or submarine .

a door in an aircraft, , or . Word 2: a sudden charge out of a besieged place against the enemy; a sortie.

a sudden charge out of a place against the enemy; a sortie. Word 3: a period of keeping awake during the time usually spent asleep , especially to keep watch or pray.

a period of keeping during the time usually spent , especially to keep watch or pray. Word 4: a spirit of Arabian folklore , frequently depicted as being imprisoned within a bottle or oil lamp and as being capable of granting wishes when summoned .

a spirit of Arabian , frequently depicted as being within a bottle or oil lamp and as being capable of granting wishes when . Word 5: a small fragment of bread, cake, or biscuit .

a small of bread, cake, or . Word 6: to gain with difficulty by or as if by force, violence, or determined labor.

to gain with difficulty by or as if by force, violence, or determined labor. Word 7: furrow one’s brows in an expression indicating disapproval , displeasure , or concentration.

one’s brows in an expression indicating , , or concentration. Word 8: a person taught by another, especially a schoolchild or student in relation to a teacher.

Octordle Today #369 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #369 for January 28th, 2023:

Word 1: HATCH

Word 2: SALLY

Word 3: VIGIL

Word 4: GENIE

Word 5: CRUMB

Word 6: WREST

Word 7: FROWN

Word 8: PUPIL

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

