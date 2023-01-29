Octordle Today: Daily #370 Hints And Answers For 29th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #370 Words Hints (January 29th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #370.

Hint 1: There is a C in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 2, 5 and 6.

Hint 3: There is a Y in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in word 4 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: I

Word 2: G

Word 3: I

Word 4: R

Word 5: V

Word 6: T

Word 7: P

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a mixture of sugar with water, egg white, or butter, used as a coating for cakes or biscuits .

a mixture of sugar with water, egg white, or butter, used as a coating for cakes or . Word 2: a person who shows the way to others, especially one employed to show tourists around places of interest.

a person who shows the way to others, especially one employed to show tourists around places of interest. Word 3: situated inside or further in; internal.

situated inside or further in; internal. Word 4: cook (food, especially meat) by prolonged exposure to heat in an oven or over a fire.

cook (food, especially meat) by exposure to heat in an oven or over a fire. Word 5: physical strength and good health.

physical strength and good health. Word 6: present participle of tie .

present of . Word 7: produce (books, newspapers, etc.), especially in large quantities, by a mechanical process involving the transfer of text or designs to paper.

produce (books, newspapers, etc.), especially in large quantities, by a mechanical process involving the transfer of text or Word 8: the round fruit of a tree of the rose family, which typically has thin green or red skin and crisp flesh .

Octordle Today #370 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #370 for January 29th, 2023:

Word 1: ICING

Word 2: GUIDE

Word 3: INNER

Word 4: ROAST

Word 5: VIGOR

Word 6: TYING

Word 7: PRINT

Word 8: APPLE

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

