Octordle Today: Daily #368 Hints And Answers For 27th January 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #368 Words Hints (January 27th, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #368.

Hint 1: There is a P in words 2 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a G in words 4 and 7.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 1, 2 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an F in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: P

Word 3: T

Word 4: G

Word 5: O

Word 6: S

Word 7: J

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an amount of property or money a bride brings to her husband on their marriage.

an amount of property or money a bride brings to her husband on their marriage. Word 2: resembling or consisting of pulp ; mushy.

or consisting of ; mushy. Word 3: express gratitude to (someone)

express to (someone) Word 4: dirt ingrained on the surface of something.

dirt on the surface of something. Word 5: frequently; many times.

frequently; many times. Word 6: the skin covering the head, excluding the face.

the skin covering the head, excluding the face. Word 7: a public officer appointed to decide cases in a law court.

a public officer appointed to decide cases in a law court. Word 8: in an outwardly shy or modest way that is intended to be alluring .

Octordle Today #368 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #368 for January 27th, 2023:

Word 1: DOWRY

Word 2: PULPY

Word 3: THANK

Word 4: GRIME

Word 5: OFTEN

Word 6: SCALP

Word 7: JUDGE

Word 8: COYLY

Is it easy to figure out today’s answers, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE