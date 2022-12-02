Octordle Today: Daily #312 Hints And Answers For 2nd December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #312 here, released on December 2, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #312 Words Hints (December 2, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #312.

Hint 1: Words 1 and 6 contain a Y.

Hint 2: Words 4 and 7 contain a D.

Hint 3: Word 2 contains a C. Words 4 and 7 also contain a C.

Hint 4: Only word 1 has an L.

Hint 5: Words 2 and 7 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Words 4, 5 and 6 have a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: F

Word 2: F

Word 3: E

Word 4: C

Word 5: T

Word 6: P

Word 7: C

Word 8: G

Hint 8: The following is a little description or clue for all the words:

Word 1 : something that flies, especially in a particular manner.

: something that flies, especially in a particular manner. Word 2: a barrier, railing, or other upright structure, usually of wood or wire, enclosing an area of ground to prevent or control access or escape.

a barrier, railing, or other upright structure, usually of wood or wire, enclosing an area of ground to prevent or control access or escape. Word 3: the attitudes and aspirations that characterize a culture, era, or community.

the attitudes and aspirations that characterize a culture, era, or community. Word 4: a belief system; a faith.

a belief system; a faith. Word 5: a structure consisting of rafters, posts, and struts to support a roof, bridge, or other structure.

structure consisting of rafters, posts, and struts to support a roof, bridge, or other structure. Word 6: unimportant; trivial.

unimportant; trivial. Word 7: a short form of condominium.

a short form of condominium. Word 8: a measurement around the middle of something, especially a person’s waist.

Octordle Today #312 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #312 for December 2nd, 2022:

Word 1: FLYER

Word 2: FENCE

Word 3: ETHOS

Word 4: CREED

Word 5: TRUSS

Word 6: PETTY

Word 7: CONDO

Word 8: GIRTH

