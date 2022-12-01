Octordle Today: Daily #311 Hints And Answers For 1st December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #310 here, released on December 1, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #311 Words Hints (December 1, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #311.

Hint 1: Words 4, 7 and 8 contain a P.

Hint 2: Only word 6 has a B.

Hint 3: Only word 3 has an X.

Hint 4: Words 2, 5 and 8 contain a K.

Hint 5: Only word 2 has a repeated letter.

Hint 6: Only word 1 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: J

Word 2: C

Word 3: T

Word 4: S

Word 5: D

Word 6: C

Word 7: I

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here’s a brief description or clue for all the words:

Word 1: a landing stage or small pier for docking or mooring boats.

a landing stage or small pier for docking or mooring boats. Word 2: a wedge or block placed against a wheel or rounded object to keep it from moving.

wedge or block placed against a wheel or rounded object to keep it from moving. Word 3: a poison produced by or derived from microorganisms that acts as an antigen in the body.

a poison produced by or derived from microorganisms that acts as an antigen in the body. Word 4: in addition to what is required for ordinary use.

in addition to what is required for ordinary use. Word 5: impaired by alcohol to lose control of one’s faculties or behavior.

impaired by alcohol to lose control of one’s faculties or behavior. Word 6: a rope made of wire or hemp used for construction, mooring ships, and towing vehicles.

a rope made of wire or hemp used for construction, mooring ships, and towing vehicles. Word 7: lacking skill; clumsy.

lacking skill; clumsy. Word 8: partly pink or tinged pink.

Octordle Today #311 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #311 for December 1st, 2022:

Word 1: JETTY

Word 2: CHOCK

Word 3: TOXIN

Word 4: SPARE

Word 5: DRUNK

Word 6: CABLE

Word 7: INEPT

Word 8: PINKY

