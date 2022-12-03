Octordle Today: Daily #313 Hints And Answers For 3rd December, 2022

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #313 here, released on December 3, 2022, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words. But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color. Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible. It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #313 Words Hints (December 3, 2022)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #313.

Hint 1: Only word 6 has a Y.

Hint 2: Words 3, 5 and 6 contain a D.

Hint 3: Only word 2 has a V.

Hint 4: Words 1, 4, 5 and 8 contain an R.

Hint 5: Words 1, 5, 6 and 8 repeat a letter.

Hint 6: Only word 6 has a double letter.

Hint 7: The starting letters of each word are as follows:

Word 1: E

Word 2: M

Word 3: M

Word 4: C

Word 5: D

Word 6: D

Word 7: B

Word 8: A

Hint 8: Below is a brief description or clue for each word:

Word 1: the liquid has a pleasant smell, is colorless and is highly flammable. Industrial processes use it as an anesthetic, solvent, or intermediate.

the liquid has a pleasant smell, is colorless and is highly flammable. Industrial processes use it as an anesthetic, solvent, or intermediate. Word 2: a film in a cinema.

a film in a cinema. Word 3: a small or minute two-winged fly that breeds near water or marshes.

a small or minute two-winged fly that breeds near water or marshes. Word 4: dance or skip in a playful or lively manner.

dance or skip in a playful or lively manner. Word 5: a Celtic priest, magician, or soothsayer.

Celtic priest, magician, or soothsayer. Word 6: one’s father.

one’s father. Word 7: pork back or side meat that has been cured.

pork back or side meat that has been cured. Word 8: (of an event or circumstance) indicates a positive or negative outcome.

Octordle Today #313 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #313 for December 3rd, 2022:

Word 1: ETHER

Word 2: MOVIE

Word 3: MIDGE

Word 4: CAPER

Word 5: DRUID

Word 6: DADDY

Word 7: BACON

Word 8: AUGUR

