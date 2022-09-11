Connect with us

Woman, 24 Survives Crash with Passenger Train in Southern Thailand
Woman, 24 Survives Crash with Passenger Train in Southern Thailand

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Woman, 24 Survives Crash with Passenger Train in Southern Thailand

A 24-year-old university student has been seriously injured when her car was hit by a passenger train at an unmanned railway crossing in southern Thailand.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and rescue workers discovered a badly damaged Isuzu pickup truck with licence plates from Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The Isuzu pickup truck driver Miss Salisa Boonku24-year-old student from Rajamangala University of Technology Srivijaya in Nakhon Si Thammarat, was lying unconscious with severe head injuries. Rescue workers rushed her to Thung Song Hospital.

passenger train

Phumphong Wiphonchai, 45, the train engineer, informed police that the train was leaving Sungai Kolok station for Surat Thani station.

According to the engineer, the pickup truck drove through the unmanned railway crossing as the train approached Thung Song station.

During the crash, Ms Salisa was thrown from the Isuzu pickup because she wasn’t wearing her seat belt. She was driving from the campus and was on the way to her house, police said.

Woman, 24 Survives Crash with Passenger Train in Southern Thailand

The passenger train was not damaged in the collision and continued to its destination.

According to 2019 statistics, Thailand has 2,684 railway crossings. The majority of these crossings (621) are illegal or created by locals, where accidents occur more frequently.

There were an average of 77 railway crossing accidents and 30 deaths each year between 2015 and 2018. Recent years have seen an increase in accidents with passenger trains.

A total of 86 accidents occurred in 2019, causing 64 injuries and 34 deaths. A passenger train hit a tour bus at an unmanned crossing in south-central Thailand in October 2020. A total of 18 people were killed.

Source: Bangkok Post

